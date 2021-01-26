MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 11.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $33.99. Approximately 2,333,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,253,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

