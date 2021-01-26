Midwest Holding Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 26th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

MDWT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

