Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,251,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 313,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.