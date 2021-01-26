Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,251,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 313,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.