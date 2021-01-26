M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.49. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 514 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

