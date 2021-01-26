Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 129,430 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.