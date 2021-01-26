Metronome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,941.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Metronome has a total market cap of $22.60 million and $52,941.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00052528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00283632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,725,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,391,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.