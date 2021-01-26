Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

