MesChain (MES) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MesChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MesChain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. MesChain has a market capitalization of $131,418.95 and $11,654.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00052489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00037978 BTC.

