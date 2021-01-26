Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on February 22nd

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MSB opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
