Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,905,830.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Merus stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

