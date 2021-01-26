Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 61.8% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00065197 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004055 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003655 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002980 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,924,928 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

