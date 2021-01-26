Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 80,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.
