MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. 2,784,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,164. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

