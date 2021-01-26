MEMBERS Trust Co Takes $308,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $147.53. 1,113,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.