MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 5,760 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,000,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

