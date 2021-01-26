MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. 5,184,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.