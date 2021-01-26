MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,448,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

