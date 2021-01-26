MEMBERS Trust Co Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

