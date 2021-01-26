MEMBERS Trust Co Has $166.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $166,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

