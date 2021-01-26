Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.