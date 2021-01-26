MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). MEI Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

