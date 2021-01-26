Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

