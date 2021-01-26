McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

