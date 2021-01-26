Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 1,381,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.