Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

