Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,139. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

