Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,998 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.