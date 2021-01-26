Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.81. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,916. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.25. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

