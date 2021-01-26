Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

