Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

