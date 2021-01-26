Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $344.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

