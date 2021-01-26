Mark K. Keller Sells 1,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Mark K. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $18,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,384.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

