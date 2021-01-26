MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.70-3.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.70-$3.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

