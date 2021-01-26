Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.90. Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

About Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.