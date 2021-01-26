Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 50,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,582. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

