Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,967. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.