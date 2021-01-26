Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 293,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

