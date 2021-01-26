Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.