Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

