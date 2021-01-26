Manchester Financial Inc. Has $58,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

