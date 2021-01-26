Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 1,618 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

