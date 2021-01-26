Maker Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $150.27 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

