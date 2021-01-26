MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

