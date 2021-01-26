Maincoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,026.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $897,454.26 and approximately $17,026.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins.

The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

