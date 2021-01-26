Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $164.30 Average PT from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 304,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,103,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

