Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $164.30 Average PT from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.30.
MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 304,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,103,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.