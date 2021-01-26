Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price rose 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 68,641,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 26,596,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

