MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.41-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.41-0.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

