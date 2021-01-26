M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

