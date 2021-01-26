LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €550.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €550.00 ($647.06) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €527.13 ($620.15).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) stock traded down €9.60 ($11.29) on Tuesday, hitting €501.90 ($590.47). The stock had a trading volume of 415,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €505.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €440.55.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

