Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $17.00. Luxfer shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 68,375 shares trading hands.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $462.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.